Harm to hold campaign kick-off event

House District 60 Democrat candidate, Casey Harm, is hosting a campaign kickoff Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Harm is running for the seat currently held by State Representative Walt Rogers.

The UNI student will be talking with voters from 7 - 9 p.m. Orchard Hill Park in Cedar Falls.

We initially reported on 20-year-old Casey Harm announcing his candidacy back in April.

