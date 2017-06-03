Harm to hold campaign kick-off event - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Harm to hold campaign kick-off event

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

House District 60 Democrat candidate, Casey Harm, is hosting a campaign kickoff Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Harm is running for the seat currently held by State Representative Walt Rogers.

The UNI student will be talking with voters from 7 - 9 p.m. Orchard Hill Park in Cedar Falls.

We initially reported on 20-year-old Casey Harm announcing his candidacy back in April.

To review that report, you can click here.

To learn more about incumbent State Representative Walt Rogers, you can click here

