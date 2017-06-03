Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur

Bill Maher has apologized for using a racial slur on his HBO show.

Maher wrote in a statement Saturday that he regrets using the slur to refer to himself as a house slave during a segment on his "Real Time with Bill Maher" show Friday night.

He wrote that he slept poorly Friday night after realizing he shouldn't have made the remark.

The comedian was roundly criticized after the show aired. HBO said Saturday it would not re-air the segment.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska when he used the slur.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.

Sasse wrote on Twitter that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.