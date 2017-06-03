VP Mike Pence attends Ernst's 'Roast and Ride' event - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VP Mike Pence attends Ernst's 'Roast and Ride' event

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend a popular political event in Iowa hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

The event will feature a motorcycle ride that starts at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines. It concludes at the Central Iowa Expo in nearby Boone, where a pork roast will be held.

Ernst's event is now entering its third year, and it's become a destination for Republicans. Presidential candidate Donald Trump attended the event last year. Several presidential hopefuls in the party showed up during its inaugural event in 2015.

