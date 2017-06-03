Des Moines parks again holding 'Yoga in the Park'

DES MOINES -- Des Moines' "Yoga in the Park" summer program has begun.

The city's Parks and Recreation and Unity Point Health have again teamed up to offer free weekly yoga sessions at a variety of Des Moines Parks this summer. The hour-long classes are held every Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and will run through Sept. 30. The sessions will be rotated monthly, visiting a different park each month.

In June, the sessions will be held at Gray's Lake Park on the southeast lawn. In July, the classes will be held at Union Park inside the circle drive. August will see the sessions at James W. Cownie Soccer Park, and September sessions will again be held Gray's Lake Park.

Local volunteer instructors lead each session. No registration is required to participate.