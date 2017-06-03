NEW THIS MORNING: Homicide investigation in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Waterloo.

Police say they were called to 717 Hope Avenue before 3 a.m.

Investigators say someone had been shot there. That person later died at the hospital.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at 319-291-4340.

