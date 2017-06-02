Iowa City West Boys Soccer Team advances to 3A State Final - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City West Boys Soccer Team advances to 3A State Final

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Iowa City West Boys soccer team broke open a close game to beat Bettendorf 4-1 in the 3A State Semifinal and advance to Saturday's Title Game.

The Trojans which upset Top seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie in the first round, continued their Cinderella run. Iowa City West was tied 1-1 at halftime with Bettendorf before scoring 3 goals in the second half and rolling to the 3A final.

