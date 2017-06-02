Lost Island opens for summer

The Lost Island water park in Waterloo opened for the season today. Just days ago a survey from USA Today ranked Lost Island as the second best water park in the nation.

Lost Island employees say more than 600 people walked through the gates of the water park today. With temperatures well into the 80s this afternoon, families were happy they were able to cool off.

"You sit at the top of the slide and you can't see over the edge," said Ben Anderson, Independence. "All you can see is three feet and as soon as you come off the edge your back comes off a little bit and you go straight down."

Dozens of family's visiting the park today. Eight year old Brooke Unich visiting the park with her mom, she says she and her mom go every summer.

"It's super fun and it's fun to be with family and all of the rides are really fun," said Brooke, Waterloo.

Even parents were having fun, watching their children enjoy the slides and pools.

"We've seen a lot of smiles so I think they are having a good time," Chris Kettman, Waterloo.

Everyone enjoyed the water, the sun and of course the slides.

"Kids got out of school a week ago and we decided to beat the crowd and enjoy a beautiful sunny day in the water," said Kettman.

Most people say they will be back.

"The slides pretty much everywhere are gonna be close to the same," said Anderson. "It's the people working here and it's the atmosphere you come back to."

People who work at Lost Island say this weekend will most likely be busier because some kids were still in school today.

Lost Island will be open until August, for more info on their hours