50th Parade of Homes begins Saturday, features first tiny house

Over 20 newly built and remodeled homes, including for the first time ever, a tiny house, are open to the public apart of the annual Parade of Homes event.

Parade of Homes is celebrating it's 50th anniversary and features homes from Iowa City and North Liberty to all over the surrounding Johnson County.

Many of the homes are still for sale but mostly the event lets people see what area home builders are working on and can do.

Tim Ruth, of McCreedy-Ruth Construction, has been apart of the Parade of Homes for several years.

"Everybody should take the time to come and look what the builders have. For once a year you can see what everyone is doing and you can see maybe what you want," Ruth said.

Ruth's company was also responsible for making the first tiny house.

Tickets for the event are $8 and that's for access to all the homes. Tickets can be bought at any of the homes.

The homes recently remodeled are only open Saturday, June 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday, June 4th, from noon to 5 p.m.

The rest of the homes will be open those days and the days below:

Tuesday, June 6th: 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 8th: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 10th: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 11th: noon-5 p.m.



More information, including a list of the homes, can be found on their website here.