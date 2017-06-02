Over 115 artists on display at Iowa City Arts Festival

Local artists and others from all over the country set up tents for the first night of the Iowa City Arts Festival.

The free event runs all weekend long in the downtown area with an assortment of unique artwork for people to look at and buy.

Artwork ranges from ceramics, drawings, photography, paintings, printmaking, metal, jewelry, etc.

For Nick Ringelstetter of Spring Green, Wisconsin, this is his first time making it to the festival. He said many of his artist friends recommended it.

Ringelstetter's art business is called atomic7studio which he describes as "pop psychedelic."

"I'm big into retro gaming, cartoons, and Sci-Fi stuff so when you look at all my work there's something involved with any of those three," Ringelstetter said.

He said, so far, his type of artwork has gone over well with the young Iowa City crowd.

From Council Bluffs, it's the fourth festival appearance for Greg Macdonald. Macdonald not only has his wood carvings on display for sale but he also demonstrates his work, tugging his workbench with him.

"It helps sales to demonstrate, helps to engage people and get them talking to you and I get a lot of work done if it's a slow show but I'm not hoping to get a lot of work done this weekend," Macdonald said.

For those not in the market of buying artwork, the festival also provides a number of different food vendors on culinary row, live music, and a beer garden.