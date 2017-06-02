1A Tennis: Columbus doubles repeats, Fain falls in 1A Singles Finals

The Waterloo Columbus doubles team of Taylor Hogan and Lauren McManus captured their second straight 1A tennis title in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 over Waverly Shell Rock's Chelsea Poesch and Madi Overman at the University of Iowa Tennis Center.

McManus and Hogan repeat but teammate Olivia Fain the 2016 State Singles champion lost in a rematch of last year's championship match to Annatta Charoenkul of Fairfield. Fain lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.