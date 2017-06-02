Xavier beats Iowa Falls-Alden advances to 2A State Soccer final - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Xavier beats Iowa Falls-Alden advances to 2A State Soccer final

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Class 2-A - Cedar Rapids Xavier looked to move past undefeated Iowa Falls-Alden -

First half - Xavier's Luke Duball - firing it from deep - just inside the left post - this game - however - went to half - tied at two -

Second half - the Saints Justin Schneider scores off the rebound - Xavier up 3, 2 - under 20 left to go -

And they'd add some insurance on Will Hanigan's penalty kick - Xavier heads to the final with a 4-2 win --

