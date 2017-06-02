Whole fruit tops smoothies, juice in preventing diabetes

You may love that smoothie or juice during your morning routine or afternoon pick-me-up, but it turns out that whole fruit is best for your health.

New research out today from the British Medical Journal examining thousands of people shows two or more servings of whole fruit like blue berries, grapes and pears lowers the risk of you developing Type 2 diabetes. On the other hand -- people who drank fruit juice every day had an increased risk of developing diabetes because of more added sugar and calories.