Whole fruit tops smoothies, juice in preventing diabetes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Whole fruit tops smoothies, juice in preventing diabetes

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

You may love that smoothie or juice during your morning routine or afternoon pick-me-up, but it turns out that whole fruit is best for your health.

New research out today from the British Medical Journal examining thousands of people shows two or more servings of whole fruit like blue berries, grapes and pears lowers the risk of you developing Type 2 diabetes. On the other hand -- people who drank fruit juice every day had an increased risk of developing diabetes because of more added sugar and calories.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.