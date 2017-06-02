Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market starts tomorrow

An event that attracts people from all over is returning with the warm temperatures this weekend, the first Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market is just hours away.

The market is among the biggest in the region averaging around 14,000 people on any given Saturday.

It takes place downtown each summer.

Not only does the event draw thousands of people but it draws around 200 vendors from across the state.

The farmers' market has a festive feel with live entertainment, several food vendors, art and of course produce.

It's something that not only shoppers but vendors enjoy.

"I love doing the farmers market because everybody is just happy at the market. The market draws a whole different crowd than what the art shows draw," says Amy Moeggenberg, Owner of AM Artistic.

Amy creates necklaces straight from her home in Marion, some are made of glass and others are made from antique dominos.

She is one of several vendors who isn't from Cedar Rapids in fact, Big Jim's BLT's come all the way from Manchester and Lily's Country Soaps are from Van Horne.

There are some who don't have to travel, like Ruby's Pizzeria who says the market gives them an opportunity to try new things.

"It gives us a chance to get our breakfast pizzas out there. It's not actually on our menu but we are trying to promote it more," says Donald Varner, the General Manager.

Organizers want the event to be as accessible as possible so To The Rescue is providing a free shuttle this year from the SW side you can find that information here: https://www.cedarrapids.org/events/farmers-market/getting-market

The market starts at 7:30 and goes until noon starting tomorrow and going every other Saturday until September 16 with the exception of July 29.

August 26 will be a Market After Dark, meaning it will take place at night with more of a nightlife feel.

The last two times there has been a Market After Dark it averaged 34,000 people.