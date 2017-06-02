UPDATE: Missing Oelwein woman found

UPDATE: According to Oelwein Police, 77-year-old Linda Clayton has been found.

---------------

Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman. 77-year-old Linda Clayton, of Oelwein, was last seen in Oelwein on May 28.

She may be driving a white 2010 Chevy Cobalt with Iowa license plates. Officers believe she was in the Waterloo area on May 31.

If you have any information, please contact local authorities.