Dubuque police search for concrete business burglars

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police in Dubuque say they're looking for two suspects who they say stole tools and equipment worth thousands of dollars from a concrete contractor.

Officers say the suspects broke into Manders Concrete in the 3100 block of Hughes Court sometime early in the morning on Thursday.

If you recognize the suspects in the image within this story, you're encouraged to contact police.

