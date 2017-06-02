Eastern Iowa park likely to contain 40 to 50 unmarked graves

A state archaeologist says his analysis using ground-penetrating radar shows there are 40 to 50 graves in an eastern Iowa park.

City officials in Eldridge hired University of Iowa professor Glenn Storey to trace the park property that was the site of a Presbyterian Church until a tornado destroyed the building in 1918.

Storey says he believes that many of the unmarked graves shown through the radar are metal coffins because the technology causes them to stand out. He says they're buried less than six feet underground.

Storey says his work is rewarding because it brings the community's history to light.

Eldridge leaders say they've learned the names of several people believed to be buried in the park after doing more research.