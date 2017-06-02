Truck on fire forces traffic down to one lane on I-80 near Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Truck on fire forces traffic down to one lane on I-80 near Iowa City

JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras show firefighters on the scene of an apparent vehicle fire in the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 near Iowa City.

The Iowa DOT website says the issue arose around 11:16 a.m. this morning. A DOT camera shows the truck on the side of the road near the Dubuque Street exit around mile marker 244. Smoke can be seen coming from near the front of the truck.

At this time it is unclear if anyone is hurt. This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as breaking details become available.

