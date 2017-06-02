Large water main break in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Large water main break in Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Hammond Avenue between Cornwall Avenue and Easton Avenue in Waterloo is closed due to a large water main break.
Waterloo Water Works says the portion of the road is expected to be closed most of the day on Friday for repairs.

