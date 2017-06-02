90-year-old woman dies after being mauled by pit bull

An elderly woman has died after being attacked by a pit bull.



The woman's daughter said she was sitting outside with dog, when she suddenly heard her mom scream for help after falling in the bedroom.



The daughter went in to help, but before she could reach her mom, the dog rushed ahead of her and started attacking her mom.



The woman was rushed to the hospital, and died from her injuries.



Just hours before the attack, the dog was reportedly dropped off after the daughter had bought it on Craigslist for $20.



The dog's prior owners said it never showed any signs of aggression.