Three people arrested, facing multiple charges after police sear - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three people arrested, facing multiple charges after police search apartment

Posted: Updated:
CHICKASAW COUNTY (KWWL) -

Three people were arrested yesterday following a search warrant in a Chickasaw County apartment. 

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office searched 107 W. Main Street Apartment #5 within the city limits of Fredericksburg. 

Shane Dale Maurice Kellogg, 39, Melissa Sailor, 43, and Colton John Kraft, 20, were all arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing search and investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.