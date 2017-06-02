Three people arrested, facing multiple charges after police search apartment

Three people were arrested yesterday following a search warrant in a Chickasaw County apartment.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office searched 107 W. Main Street Apartment #5 within the city limits of Fredericksburg.

Shane Dale Maurice Kellogg, 39, Melissa Sailor, 43, and Colton John Kraft, 20, were all arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing search and investigation.