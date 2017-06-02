Services set for man who died in Lansing bridge washout

Highway 82, closed after a deadly washout earlier this week, is set to reopen this morning.

Lansing Mayor Mike Brennan says he's been told by both the Wisconsin DOT and Crawford County that the road is set to reopen at 11 a.m.

Dennis Pelock, Crawford County Highway Commissioner, confirms, saying they are just wrapping up the painting of the road.

The highway was closed Tuesday after a portion of it washed away, causing one man to die.

The sheriff says autopsy results show James Walleser died as a result of drowning after his car went off the road when part of Highway 82 collapsed.

According to the obituary, Walleser's visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant.