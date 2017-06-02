POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: Problem fixed for most Waterloo customers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: Problem fixed for most Waterloo customers

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE:  MidAmerican Energy's website shows the power should be back on for almost every Waterloo customer affected by an outage earlier this morning.

This morning, about 2,500 MidAmerican Energy customers lost power in the Waterloo area.

So far, there's no word from the company about what caused the problem, but they do believe it should be fixed by 10 a.m.

