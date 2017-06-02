Got Milk? Oreo O's cereal making a comeback - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Got Milk? Oreo O's cereal making a comeback

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A popular '90s breakfast cereal is making a comeback after being off store shelves in the U.S. for 10 years.

Oreo O's are coming back this month.

The cereal has small crunchy o's combined with Oreo cookie bits in a creme coating. 

