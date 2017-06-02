TRACKING: Hot & Humid Today

Heat and humidity continue to track into the KWWL viewing area today. Highs will be in the 80s with dewpoints climbing into the 60s by tonight. That will make it uncomfortable for most of us. A few thunderstorms may pop up and track through today through tomorrow morning, but the better chance of storms holds off until the cold front tracks through tomorrow afternoon. We will stay hot and humid for Saturday ahead of that front... highs in the mid to upper 80s will feel like it is well into the 90s over the area.

We stay warm on Sunday despite being on the backside of the front, but we will cool off by Monday.. and by cooling off, we mean going from the mid 80s (and not as humid) to the upper 70s (and much more pleasant). We should be dry through Tuesday with a few storms possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning.