Waverly goat escapes, leads police on 4-day chase

A wild police chase in Waverly that had a lot of people talking.

Police spent four days tracking down a goat.

In the end, several officers and an off-duty deputy finally caught the goat inside Wartburg football stadium.

The goat escaped from Waverly Sales Barn by jumping through a gate.

For four days, people called 911, reporting different goat sittings.

The little guy was really hard to catch because he was wild and really fast. At times, officers would arrive, and the goat would already be on to his next adventure.

Police say it was important to catch the goat because he was becoming a public safety concern.

He was running into roads, backyards, and even playgrounds.

The goat is now at Waverly Sales Barn, waiting to be sold.