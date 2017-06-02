Waukon firefighters on scene of barn fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in Allamakee County.

Firefighters tell us it happened off of Prairie Drive in Waukon Thursday night.

Volunteers with the Waukon Fire Department say no people or animals were injured.

Although the barn is considered a total loss, firefighters tell us they actually saved four structures around the barn before they got destroyed.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they plan to release more information about the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.