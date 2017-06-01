Senator Danielson contemplates run for House - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senator Danielson contemplates run for House

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Iowa Senate District 30 (D) Senator Jeff Danielson of Cedar Falls says he's thinking about a run for Congressman Rod Blum's spot next year.

We reached out to Senator Danielson, who says, "I'm doing my homework necessary to make a final decision."

Senator Danielson says democrats need marked improvements in both campaign message and turnout mechanics if they hope to win the First District.

He says democrats must run a goal-oriented base-plus campaign, even in the primary.

Incumbent Senator Danielson won his District 30 seat back in November 2016, the same time incumbent Congressman Blum won his seat.

Senator Danielson says if he runs, he plans to make a formal announcement by September.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.