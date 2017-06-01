Senator Danielson contemplates run for House

Iowa Senate District 30 (D) Senator Jeff Danielson of Cedar Falls says he's thinking about a run for Congressman Rod Blum's spot next year.

We reached out to Senator Danielson, who says, "I'm doing my homework necessary to make a final decision."

Senator Danielson says democrats need marked improvements in both campaign message and turnout mechanics if they hope to win the First District.

He says democrats must run a goal-oriented base-plus campaign, even in the primary.

Incumbent Senator Danielson won his District 30 seat back in November 2016, the same time incumbent Congressman Blum won his seat.

Senator Danielson says if he runs, he plans to make a formal announcement by September.