Produce market opens after storm delays

The Iowa Grown Market is open for business after being delayed for weeks after being hit with bad weather.

The market stands just off the road at 2613 Newport Rd. in Solon. This is their fourth year of operation and the hardest one yet.

"Just about a week before we planned on opening there were some big thunderstorms that came through and of course after spending every hour of the day in the garden and then to go out there after the storm came through. It was just devastating. Half of our peppers were blown over and about a quarter of our tomatoes were lost, everything had damage," Iowa Grown Co-Owner Bethany Fisher said.

Iowa Grown is a local and organic produce stand that sells fruit, vegetables, flowers, fungi, and herbs.

It'll be run on limited hours as the season starts and will stay open through October.

