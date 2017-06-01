Fireworks sales delayed as businesses get licensed

On June 1st, fireworks in the state of Iowa became legal for the first time in more than 80 years but people will have to wait a little bit longer before they can start buying.

That's because until yesterday businesses weren't able to apply for licenses to sell them. The State Fire Marshall's online portal application site wasn't made available until May 31st.

Governor Terry Branstad signed the fireworks bill into law on May 9th.

"And just three weeks later, we are processing dozens of applications,” said State Fire Marshal Jeffrey Quigle, in a release. “We hope to be able to turn around the applications and have licenses issued within 3-5 days.”

In the first 24 hours that the application portal was open, more than 88 applications had been started and another 46 were filed. More applications are expected to follow. They said more than 600 people and companies have made accounts indicating that they will apply for a license.

People hoping to sell fireworks will also have to complete an inspection before sales can begin.

Firework sales are limited to June 1 to July 8 and December 10 to January 3 for permanent structures. Whereas, temporary stands can't start selling until June 13th.

Evan Young, co-owner of Corridor Fireworks, said he hopes to have his business up and running in the next two weeks and that he's okay with how things are moving along.

"With the amount of work that the State Fire Marshall has had to do, I'm really not surprised that this is where we're at. I think they're doing a really good job," Young said.

Young, who is originally from Iowa, moved back from Wisconsin a few years ago. There, he sold fireworks for several years.

"Now, that the laws are changing I'm bringing it back home," he said.

He's currently in the process of finalizing a permanent location in the Cedar Rapids area, rather than doing the temporary setup like many have chosen to do.

"Selling out of a tent in a temporarily location, you get a lot of people coming to the state to set up for just a few days and you'll never see them again. We're apart of this community. We're here. We want to help educate people and just help people enjoy the holidays with fireworks, safely," Young said.

According to the State Fire Marshall's office, of the applications filed so far, 15 were for permanent structures and 31 were temporary ones. Additionally, four applications submitted were for firework wholesalers.