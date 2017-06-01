Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
DES MOINES (AP) -

Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

Nikki Moody had sued Fennelly, the university and the state of Iowa for racial discrimination and retaliation, saying she was repeatedly called a "thug" and labeled a selfish player despite being the program's career assists leader. A trial was set for September.

The school said Thursday that the Iowa attorney general's office had reached a settlement agreement. Moody will receive $35,600, with the rest going to attorneys. The deal includes no admission of guilt by the defendants.

Fennelly had been dismissed from the lawsuit in April, one month after he agreed to a contract extension through 2022. He has been Iowa State's coach for 22 seasons.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

    Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:02:14 GMT

    Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

    More >>

    Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

    More >>

  • Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:59:51 GMT

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:37:49 GMT

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.