I-380 northbound traffic backed up near Swisher

JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Traffic is currently moving slowly in both lanes of northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit due to a stalled vehicle on the side of road.

Iowa DOT cameras show what appears to be a wide load trailer on the right shoulder of the road, north of the exit between Swisher and Shueyville and just south of the Johnson County and Linn County border. The Iowa DOT website says the issue began around 4:08 p.m. Thursday.

Southbound lanes in the area appear to be moving normally at this time.

