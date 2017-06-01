12 people hit by cars in Cedar Rapids so far this year

Twelve people have been hit by vehicles in Cedar Rapids so far this year.

Most recently, a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car Wednesday night on Collins Road.

A photo from the scene shows the woman on her back in the street as bystanders try to help.

Skylar Ducker witnessed the aftermath.

"As soon as we got up to the car that was right there, there was about four people around this older lady on the ground," he told us.

"I mean all I saw was she was laying motionless it was kind of a jarring experience," says Anthony Toomey, another witness.

The accident happened at the intersection of Collins Road and Northland Avenue near the Lindale Mall area.

The intersection does not have a marked crosswalk or walking signals.

We do not have an update on woman's condition at this time but we do know she was conscious when leaving the scene.

Nine people have died in pedestrian-related crashed so far this year in Iowa.

Most recently Glenda Masek passed away after being hit by a pickup truck in SW Cedar Rapids.





