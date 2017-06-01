Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

Senior Brady Arens opened the scoring, firing a shot past the keeper from well outside the top of the box. Ty Pottebaum added to the lead, scoring for the first time this season to give the Blazers a 2-0 lead at the half. Beckman never looked back, adding three more second half goals to pull away.

The Blazers advance to face Iowa City Regina in a re-match of last year's semifinals. Beckman defeated Regina in that game on their way to a class 1A state championship.