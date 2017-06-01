Crews respond to report of explosion at Dunkerton Coop - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews respond to report of explosion at Dunkerton Coop

DUNKERTON (KWWL) -
The Black Hawk County Sheriff says no one is hurt, after a report of an explosion at the Dunkerton Coop.
The Sheriff says someone heard an explosion coming from one of the grain bins on Thursday afternoon.
Our crew on scene says the tops of one of the bins is gone, and that the bin doesn't appear to be damaged from the outside. 
At this time, we don't know what caused the explosion.
Those with the Coop tell our crew on scene that grain is being transferred out of the bin impacted by the explosion.
