Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey.

The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

The Buffalo Sabres selected Petersen in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL draft. The Sabres have 30 days to sign him before he becomes eligible to be signed by other teams as a rookie free agent.

Petersen finished his junior season with a 23-12-5 record and a 2.22 goals against average.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:59:51 GMT

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:37:49 GMT

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

  • Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American

    Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:26:07 GMT

    Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.

    More >>

    Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.