Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey.

The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

The Buffalo Sabres selected Petersen in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL draft. The Sabres have 30 days to sign him before he becomes eligible to be signed by other teams as a rookie free agent.

Petersen finished his junior season with a 23-12-5 record and a 2.22 goals against average.