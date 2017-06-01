Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.

The Brandon, South Dakota, native currently sits tied for the national lead with 27 home runs on the season. He's also in the top ten in total bases (3rd-174), slugging percentage (2nd-.747), and RBI's (7th-70). Adams had recently been named as a unanimous choice as the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year.

The junior helped guide the Hawkeyes to their first ever Big Ten Tournament Championship and their third NCAA tournament appearance in the last three years.

Iowa opens up the tournament on Friday night against regional host Houston.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:59:51 GMT

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:37:49 GMT

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

  • Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American

    Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:26:07 GMT

    Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.

    More >>

    Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.