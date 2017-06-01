Iowa's Adams named 2nd team All-American

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.

The Brandon, South Dakota, native currently sits tied for the national lead with 27 home runs on the season. He's also in the top ten in total bases (3rd-174), slugging percentage (2nd-.747), and RBI's (7th-70). Adams had recently been named as a unanimous choice as the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year.

The junior helped guide the Hawkeyes to their first ever Big Ten Tournament Championship and their third NCAA tournament appearance in the last three years.

Iowa opens up the tournament on Friday night against regional host Houston.