Dubuque Fire Dept. wins American Heart Association award

An area fire department wins an award for treating patients with severe heart attacks. The Dubuque Fire Department received a 2017 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award from the American Heart Association.

The department responds to nearly 5,000 medical reports a year.

“The care our patients receive is our number one priority and the Dubuque Fire Department is dedicated to making our service among the best in the country,” said Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines. “The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that by implementing processes for improving our systems and practices. We are pleased that our paramedics have been recognized for their dedication and achievements in emergency medical care for all cardiac patients.”

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said James Jollis, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can shave precious minutes of life-saving treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals. We applaud the Dubuque Fire Department for achieving this award that shows it meets evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”