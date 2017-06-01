Hawkeye man arrested on meth charges after home searched

A man is arrested, accused of making meth, after a two-week investigation. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of W. Burger St. in Hawkeye.

Several containers of evidence used in meth making were found inside the home. The homeowner, 34-year-old Brian Sunnes, was arrested shortly after and charged with manufacturing meth.

He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. More arrests could be made in this ongoing investigation.