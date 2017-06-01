Sri Lanka whales beached after Cyclone Mora

Sri Lanka Navy personnel and local residents helped around 20 beached whales back out to sea Wednesday after Cyclone Mora passed over the Indian Ocean Island Nation.

The whales, which beached themselves repeatedly near the village of Sampur in the district of Trincomalee on the country's northeastern coast, were pushed back into deeper waters by sailors from the nearby naval base and villagers. Large pods of pilot whales live in the deep sea off the city of Trincomalee, which is around 162 miles from the Capital Colombo.The city is a popular whale and dolphin watching spot. It was not immediately clear why the mammals became stranded.