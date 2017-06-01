Alliant Energy turns off Dubuque power plant for good

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Alliant Energy has permanently removed its Dubuque power plant from operation.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qEDi6J ) that Sunday was the final day of operation.

Alliant spokesman Mike Wagner says the plant was a "peaker" - used only during peak energy demand. He says the opening of the Marshalltown Generating Station in April gives Alliant plenty of resources to draw from.

He says the closure affects a dozen workers. They were notified about closure plans a couple years ago.

