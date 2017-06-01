Three teens charged with attempted murder in Cedar Rapids shooting

Three teens are in custody on attempted murder charges after a shooting at an eastern Iowa laundromat earlier this year.

Police in Cedar Rapids say 16-year-old Malachi Handley, 15-year-old Glenn Nichols and 15-year-old Cody Adkins all face charges of Attempted Murder, along with other charges. All three are from Cedar Rapids.

Officers say the three ran from the Coin Kleen Laundromat in the 200 block of 16th Street NE in Cedar Rapids around 6:50 p.m. on March 11, where a man suffering from gunshot wounds was later found. The victim was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.