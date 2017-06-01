Coralville police looking for theft suspect - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Coralville police looking for theft suspect

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

A man is suspected to be involved in a theft incident that happened during an early morning at a gas station.

Coralville Police said they need assistance in identifying the person in the picture. They said the incident took place during the early morning hours on Thursday, May 18th at the Casey's in the 1900 block of 2nd St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at 319-358-8477.

