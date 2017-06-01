Legendary musician Bob Seger coming to Des Moines, Quad Cities

Bob Seger is still rocking with a music career now spanning six decades, and this fall the living legend will make a stop in Iowa as part of a 24-city tour.

The Runaway Train tour will kick off in August and include a show at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, October 10. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. that night. Ticket information has not yet been released for the show, but will appear on the venue's website when available.

A stop in Moline, Illinois is also scheduled for the second night of the tour, with a show at the iWireless Center set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

Tour information is according to Bob Seger's official website.