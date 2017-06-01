Tony Danza among acts coming to University of Dubuque

The University of Dubuque announced their 2017-18 lineup for their Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series, and the list includes the star of "Who's the Boss?"

Tony Danza, a graduate of UD, will will take the stage on Friday, Oct. 20 for his performance of "Tony Danza: Standards and Stories".

According to a press release sent out by the school today, his show combines "timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances." He'll be accompanied by a four piece band.

Here's the schedule for the season in full:

Sept. 12 - 8:00 p.m. Vitaly Beckman: An Evening of Wonders

Sept. 16 - 7:30 p.m. The Official Blues Brothers Revue

Sept. 21 - 7:30 p.m. Black Violin

Oct. 5 - 7:30 p.m. Cirque Zuma Zuma

Oct. 20 - 7:30 p.m. Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, Homecoming

Nov. 1 - 7:30 p.m. Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band

Nov. 11 - 7:30 p.m. Sofi and the Baladis

Nov. 12 - 2:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat (Two Beans Productions)

Dec. 1 - 7:30 p.m. Christmas at Heritage Center

Jan. 12 - 7:30 p.m. Sons of Serendip, Songs in the Key of Wonder: 50 Years of Stevie Wonder

Jan. 20 - 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. Treasure Island (Missoula Children’s Theatre)

Feb. 13 - 7:30 p.m. Amazing Grace: A New Broadway Musical

Feb. 17 - 7:30 p.m. Ondekoza, taiko drummers from Japan

Feb. 25 - 2:00 p.m. Guess How Much I Love You & I Love My Little Storybook (Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia)

March 6 - 7:30 p.m. PUPPET UP! - UNCENSORED (Henson Alternative)

March 23 - 7:30 p.m. FLY Dance Company: The Gentlemen of Hip-Hop

April 4 - 7:30 p.m. Take 6, Grammy-winning a cappella gospel music sextet

April 6 - 7:00 p.m. Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey (Lightwire Theater)

New for 2017-2018, Babka Theatre presentations include the following:

Oct. 9 - 7:30 p.m. The Kite Runner (Literature to Life)

Oct. 10 - 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 - 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. The Accidental Hero, starring Patrick Dewane

March 19 - 7:30 p.m. Charles Lindbergh: The Lone Eagle, starring Steve Carroll

March 20 - 3:30 p.m.

April 13 - 7:30 p.m. 6 Guitars, starring Chase Padgett