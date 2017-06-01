Woman hit by car in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police say a 60-year-old woman has serious injuries after getting hit by a car.



Police say the woman was hit at Collins Rd. and Northland Ave NE last night around 9:45 p.m. They say the woman was found in the road, and bystanders were helping her until emergency crews arrived.



Police say the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but was conscious when leaving the scene.



Police can't confirm if the woman was in a crosswalk at the time; the matter is still under investigation.