Woman hit by car in Cedar Rapids

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Cedar Rapids Police say a 60-year-old woman has serious injuries after getting hit by a car.

Police say the woman was hit at Collins Rd. and Northland Ave NE last night around 9:45 p.m. They say the woman was found in the road, and bystanders were helping her until emergency crews arrived.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but was conscious when leaving the scene.

Police can't confirm if the woman was in a crosswalk at the time; the matter is still under investigation. 

