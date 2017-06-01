Cedar Falls students make fidget quilts for hospice patients

An eastern Iowa teacher has her classroom make something unique for those in need.

8th and 9th grade students at Holmes Junior High have been busy the past two months, working on fidget quilts.

They're quilts that have everything from zippers and buttons to ribbons and beads on them.

The fidget quilts will be given to Unity Point hospice patients who are often restless or anxious, keeping them busy and giving them something to soothe their nerves.

Family and Consumer Science Teacher Maxine Barrows has done a lot with this project. She says all the materials used for the fidget quilts were recycled.

The class made around 10 fidget quilts for hospice patients.

Mrs. Barrows is retiring after 46 years of teaching. She says she couldn't think of a better way to end her career.