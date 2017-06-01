Body found burning was that of Illinois man, Iowa police say - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body found burning was that of Illinois man, Iowa police say

DAVENPORT -- Authorities have released the name of an Illinois man whose body was found burning near a Davenport street.
   Davenport Police Capt. Brent Biggs says the man's been identified as 35-year-old Brandon Brooks, who lived in Rock Island, Illinois. The body was found around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after firefighters and police were dispatched to check a report of a fire south of Peterson Park in west-central Davenport.
   Brooks' death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been reported.
   Police say Brooks had been released May 25 from Scott County Jail after a judge dismissed burglary and domestic assault charges filed against him.

