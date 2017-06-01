Former Des Moines church treasurer gets probation for theft

DES MOINES -- A woman who stole from a Des Moines church has been given two years of probation.

Court records say 70-year-old Carol Padgett also was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, suspended, for theft and credit card fraud. She must serve 80 hours of community service and pay restitution.

Padgett had pleaded guilty after prosecutors dropped several other counts in return for her pleas.

Prosecutors say Padgett took up to $70,000 from Unity Lutheran Church over seven years while serving as treasurer.

