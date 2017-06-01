TRACKING: Humid, chance of storms heading into the weekend

A warm front will track into the state today bringing warmer and more humid weather to the KWWL viewing area as we head into the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine and light winds.

A few thunderstorms may track through tonight through Saturday as the front tracks to our north, but it looks like most will stay below severe limits. We may have some that produce strong winds and some hail, and even some locally heavy rainfall, but most of it will remain very scattered. Highs climb into the 80s tomorrow and Saturday with dewpoints in the 60s... the corn will love it, but the humans may feel pretty uncomfortable.

We are heading into a fairly dry pattern next week with lots of sunshine and highs mainly in the mid 70s and lows mostly in the 50s through the middle of the week.

