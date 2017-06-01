TRACKING: A few storms possible tonight, otherwise partly cloudy

TRACKING: Hot and humid with a chance of storms - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
It's been a summer-like couple of days across eastern Iowa, and that will continue tonight into Sunday.  A cold front will track through the area overnight, bringing the chance for a few thunderstorms.  No severe weather is expected, but if you are caught under one of these storms, expect brief heavy rain and perhaps small hail.  Temperatures will be in the 60s and the wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday, the front tracks through the area, ushering in drier air, but temperatures remain warm in the middle and upper 80s.  The wind becomes NW 5-10 mph.  Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with lows back down in the 50s.

The week ahead looks relatively quiet, with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  There is a slight chance for storms on Thursday and Friday. Stay with KWWL for updates.

